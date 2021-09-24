Appeal for information from public after elderly and vulnerable Nelson couple targeted by burglars twice in two months

The latest incident happened on Tuesday this week in Rutland Street, Nelson when a red plastic purse with black clasp fastener and its contents were stolen.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have CCTV in that area which may have captured the offender who is described as an Asian male, of slim build with a black beard, wearing a bubble jacket with the hood up.

Police would also like track down the purse and have said that any information relating to the crimes would be gratefully received.

Police have appealed for help from the public after an elderly and vulnerable couple were targeted by burglars twice in two months.

PCs Dave Cleal and Leanne Greenwood said: "If you are aware of any similar incidents in this area or feel that yourself, neighbours or friends may have been targeted, again please don't hesitate to contact us.

"Please look out for your neighbours and take care."