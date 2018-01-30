Appeal after man found unconscious in Burnley street

Police are appealing for information after a man was found injured in a Burnley Street early this morning.

The man, aged 46, was seen by two passers-by at around 2-30am on the junction with Albion Street and Sefton Avenue unconscious on the floor, partially clothed and bleeding from his nose.

He was taken by an ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are piecing together the man’s movements in the lead up to him being found and are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area at the time to come forward.

Det. Sgt Mark Holland from Burnley CID said: “At this time we don’t know exactly how this man has ended up with his injuries and so we need any witnesses who have seen a man walking or stumbling around wearing a red baseball cap, a red hoodie and grey joggers in the early hours of this morning to speak to us.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call us on 01282 472707 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 154 of January 30th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.