Alcoholic mum's own son phoned police after trouble in Burnley town centre

An alcoholic mum was arrested after causing afternoon trouble in Burnley town centre, a court heard.

Fiona Hodgson's own son had called the police as he was so concerned about her behaviour. Officers had also received a call from someone else about the 59-year-old's drunken conduct.

Miss Charlotte Crane, prosecuting, told the town's magistrates that Hodgson had been abusive in Boots and started shouting and swearing when officers went to speak to her. She was arrested and taken into custody.

The prosecutor added: "This is about four o'clock in the afternoon when people are going about their business."

Mr John Rusius, defending, said somebody had been following Hodgson around, causing her harassment.

The solicitor continued: "Police were called and they started to arrest her and she did say some things perhaps she shouldn't have said, but she did feel she shouldn't have been arrested in these circumstances."

Mr Rusius said the defendant, who is on employment and support allowance, was an alcoholic. She did try and stop or reduce her drinking and had been quite successful on occasions.

Hodgson, of Hudson Street, Burnley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, on January 30th. She was given a six -month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The Bench chairman told her: "Hopefully, that will encourage you to stay out of trouble and keep on the straight and narrow again."