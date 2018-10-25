Aggressive Burnley drink driver had to be taken to the ground

A drink-driver more than twice the limit stumbled out of his car and was unsteady on his feet, a court heard.

Adam Gaughan refused to give police his details, got aggressive and had to be taken to the ground. The 35-year-old blew 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) said at just before 10pm, officers saw a Hyundai being driven on Cavalry Way in Burnley. It was swaying between lanes, accelerating on and off and made a sharp turn. It was stopped by police and Gaughan stumbled out of the vehicle, smelling of drink. The defendant had no previous convictions.

His solicitor, Mr Keith Rennison told Burnley Magistrates' Court Gaughan works in the family business and a disqualification was going to cause considerable difficulties both for him and the company. He was "extremely apologetic" for his actions.

Gaughan, of Richmond Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Barracks Road, in the town, on October 7th.

He was given a 12-month community order, with 40 hours unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. The defendant was banned for 18 months.

District Judge John Maxwell told Gaughan: "I'm sorry it's going to cause difficulties at work, but there we are. If you drink and drive, these are the results."