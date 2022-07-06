A number of household knives along with a blade adapted to form a machete and a small lock knife were among the blades deposited at the Centenary Way bin in June.

A police spokesman said: “All these items are dangerous in the wrong hands.

Some of the knives deposited in Burnley

"The best place to dispose of a knife is in a knife bin. These are safe and secure places to place unwanted knives or sharp items.

"The knife bins are large and easy to spot and are in busy, well-lit areas across the county. They aim to provide a legal and safe way to surrender knives and bladed items including kitchen knives that you no longer need.