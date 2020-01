A 30-year-old man is awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting three men in Burnley.

The town’s magistrates heard how Adrian Betney used a weapon and injury was caused to one of the victims.

Burnley Magistrates' Court

Betney admitted three counts of assault by beating, on August 17th and September 2nd.

The defendant, of Tunstill Drive, Accrington, was unconditionally bailed until February 21st for an all-options open pre-sentence report.