Accounts clerk caught drink driving

An accounts clerk was caught almost three times the limit two days after his grandmother's funeral, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Scott Muller had been very close to his late grandmother and her death had also brought back memories of his father passing away eight years ago.

He had been drinking the day after the service and then made what his solicitor called a "foolish decision" to drive. The defendant had gone a relatively short distance before he was stopped. He was said to be embarrassed and remorseful for what he had done and had no alcohol issues.

Magistrates were told how the 27-year-old's family were going to look into bereavement counselling for him.

The defendant, who had never been in trouble before, had been caught on Chapel Street, Barnoldswick, on October 20th. He blew 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Muller, who lives on Chapel Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was banned for two years and was fined £461, with a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs.