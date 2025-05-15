A man has been jailed for 12 years and six months after killing a woman in a fatal collision in Nelson last year.

Abubakr Mahmood was handed this sentence today and also banned from driving for 18 years.

At 8:31pm on Sunday, December 15th 51-year-old Safia Karieem finished her shift working as a carer in Nelson. Her daughter was at home, waiting for her mum to return. At the same time, Mahmood was showing off, driving at speeds way over the limit, despite already being a disqualified driver. Safia didn’t return home that night, due to the criminal conduct of Abubakr Mahmood.

It was later found that five seconds before the collision, the VW Golf driven by Mahmood was travelling at 50mph, one second later, the throttle input increased by 100%, meaning that the accelerator was fully pressed to the floor. Over the next few seconds, Mahmood’s speed increased on the 30mph road, before he collided with Safia at 65mph, over double the speed limit. Safia was thrown 60 metres down the road. She suffered unsurvivable injuries. Mahmood left her to die at the scene, not slowing down or stopping. The vehicle was found parked on Pennine Crescent, with significant damage to the windscreen from the collision.

An investigation was launched, and following a number of enquiries, Mahmood was identified as the driver. As part of police enquiries, Mahmood’s phone was seized. On his phone officers found messages between Mahmood and his associates saying: ‘I wasn’t doing anything stupid’ and ‘If I was doing 100mph or somma it’s different.’ He had also researched the term ‘death by dangerous driving’.

A number of videos showing Mahmood’s pattern of dangerous driving were also uncovered by police officers.

Mahmood (20) of Farrer Street, Nelson was charged with a further count of dangerous driving and pleaded guilty to that charge and causing death by dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Preston Crown Court on 28th March 2025. He was today sentenced at Sessions House, Preston.

In an excerpt from her victim impact statement, Safia’s eldest daughter said: “As a family of three, losing our mother so suddenly and so cruelly has shattered our lives beyond repair. She wasn’t just my mum, but was my dad, my best friend, and my biggest supporter, she was my home.

“Because of Abubakr’s adrenaline rush – we have been left exposed, broken, and lifeless. I didn’t just lose my mum on 15th December, but I lose her every day, sometimes multiple times a day.”

She continued: “I thought she would grow old, live her life, see her family grow. I thought she would go holding my hand, with her grandkids surrounding her, rather than on Manchester Road with one daughter two hours away, and the other one waiting for her mum to walk through the door any minute. But that is what happened because Abubakr decided that his moment of adrenaline was worth more than my mum’s life.

“This was not an accident; this was a choice – a choice like human lives do not matter. A choice to run over people and run away instead of taking responsibility.”

DCI John McNamara, of Lancashire Police Force Major Investigation Team said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Safia’s children and loved ones. They have lost their mum due to Mahmood's disgraceful standard of driving.

“In contrast to Safia, who was simply making her way home from caring for someone, Mahmood, a disqualified driver, was out for a joyride, driving at speeds way over the limit. His thrill-seeking attitude turned into tragedy for Safia’s family when he fatally struck her. Mahmood left Safia dying at the scene, his only intention to protect himself, and cover up what he had done.

“Nothing will bring Safia back to her children. We have heard her daughter’s heartbreaking statement on how their lives have changed due to Mahmood’s actions. I do hope though, that they can slowly start to build a new sense of normalcy in their lives, with the knowledge that Mahmood is behind bars.

“We have seen an emerging pattern of dangerous driving in Lancashire, and it is not, and never will be acceptable. Mahmood thought it was more than ok to drive in the manner he did. It is not. Mahmood’s driving took a life and destroyed others. You may think that driving like this is just a bit of fun, but eventually, you will have to face up to the realisation that you have taken someone’s life. Young drivers who think this is ok need to wake up, before it is too late. If you choose to do this, we will stop you, we will find out who you are, and we will bring you to justice. A life should not be the price to pay for the thrill over driving over the speed limit.”

If you know of someone who drives dangerously report it to police on 101. If you see someone driving dangerously, call 999.