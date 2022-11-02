The incident, in Cabus Nook Lane, Winmarleigh, was one of the most dramatic incidents attended to by Lancashire Road Police this week.
Other incidents include drug-driving, cars being driven without insurance and a lorry carrying six tons of freight that wasn’t lashed down properly.
For more information on what’s been happening on our region’s roads, click on the pages below.
1. Seized
This Ford Fiesta was stopped in Rippon Terrace, Preston.
The driver was not insured to drive the vehicle and failed a roadside test for cocaine.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Six tons
Police spotted this load being pulled on M6 from Lancaster, and as officers went passed, they could not see any straps lashing it down. When they stopped it to inspect, they found a "wholly inadequate lashing method" holding six tons down.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Cannabis
The driver of this Audi A3 was stopped in North Road, Preston.
The driver was not insured to drive the vehicle and failed a test for cannabis.
The owner of the vehicle was also issued with a penalty for permitting its use without insurance.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Police-style baton
This Ford Fiesta was stopped in London Way, Preston.
The driver was found to be in possession of cannabis and a police style baton.
They were arrested for possession of drugs and offensive weapon.
Photo: Lancs Police