957 weapons taken off Lancashire's streets and 77 arrests made during anti-knife crime week

Police forces from across the country took part in a week of intensified action to help tackle knife crime between November 15 and November 21.

Throughout the week-long operation - codenamed Operation Sceptre - Lancashire Police seized 957 knives and made 77 arrests.

Officers also worked alongside crime educators to conduct 40 educational sessions in schools which showed young people the dangers of carrying a knife.

Temp Chief Insp Dave Oldfield of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, who co-ordinated activity, said: “This week of intensified activity and education has been hugely successful, even improving on what was achieved by everyone in the previous week of action in April.

"The visit of the Knife Angel to Lancashire has without doubt produced higher levels of interaction with the public, right across the county, and the information received has helped to drive activity to keep our communities safe.

"870 weapons have been disposed of in knife surrender bins alone, and almost 700 people have attended education talks or events, which is all extremely positive."

In addition to educational sessions in schools, police officers and cadets visited 38 retailers to conduct test purchasing and check retailer knowledge on the sale of knives.

Over 950 weapons were recovered by Lancashire Police during Operation Sceptre - a national campaign to tackle knife crime (Credit: Lancashire Police)

High visibility patrols also took place across the county, habitual knife carriers were visited, and metal detecting knife arches were erected in public places to help identify people who may be carrying knives.

Dave Oldfield added: "At the start of Op Sceptre week, I spoke about knife crime not only impacting on the individuals involved, but also their families, friends and the wider community.

"Whilst wanting to thank everyone for their efforts and also acknowledging that the vast majority of people in Lancashire do not carry knives, I want to continue to urge those thinking about carrying a knife to reconsider and prevent lives from being negatively changed forever."

High visibility patrols also took place across the county, habitual knife carriers were visited, and metal detecting knife arches were erected in public places (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said every knife that is taken off the streets is "one less weapon that could end or ruin many lives".

"Operation Sceptre gives an insight into the work that Lancashire police carry out around the clock, to crack down on those who carry these dangerous weapons," he added.

"It also provides a great example of how the force will listen to the public, address local concerns and act on intelligence to protect our streets."

"I am fully committed to working closely with the Constabulary as I lead the fight against crime, ensuring the force has the resources to bring offenders to justice, whilst also working with partners across Lancashire to raise awareness of just how dangerous carrying a knife is, for the person carrying it and the wider community."

Officers also worked alongside crime educators to conduct 40 educational sessions in schools (Credit: Lancashire Police)

