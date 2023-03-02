The collision occurred on Sunday, January 8th, at around 12-30pm at the junction of Shawbridge Street and Peel Street in Clitheroe, involving four cars – a Toyota Yaris, an Audi A1, a Skoda Superb and an Audi Q7.

A passenger in the Yaris – an 81-year-old woman from Settle – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has been in hospital ever since, but died in the early hours of this morning.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Three other people involved suffered minor injuries and have since recovered.

Police are investigating the collision occurred and urge anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage to contact the police.

Sgt Craig Booth, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost we send our condolences to the family of the lady who died. This is not the outcome we wanted and we all hoped she would recover. Our thoughts are very much with her loved ones, who are being supported by officers at this awful time.

“We continue to investigate the collision and would like to reiterate our earlier witness appeal. If you saw the collision or have any other information about it, and have not yet spoken to police, please let us know.”