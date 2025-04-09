Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Burnley on suspicion of possession with intent to supply ketamine and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Task Force executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at an address in Belmont Grove this morning where they found a quantity of ketamine and an offensive weapon. The 23-year-old has been interviewed and bailed while the police complete their investigation.

Inspector Matt Plummer said: “Operation Shore is the Lancashire Police response to ketamine in the Burnley and Padiham areas and we are working in conjunction with our partners and the community to tackle the issue. We will act robustly on information received, just as we have done with this today. Those who are supplying this drug will be rigorously targeted. Any information can be reported via Crimestoppers or the control room on 101.”