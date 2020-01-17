17-year-old boy glassed during bar fight in Rawtenstall

Lancashire Police would like to speak to a man in connection with a fight which left a 17-year-old boy injured in Rawtenstall.



A 17-year-old boy suffered an eye injury as a result of a glass being thrown during a fight at the Tiger Lounge in Rawtenstall.

The incident happened around 11pm on Saturday, November 2nd.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to talk to in connection with the fight.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We would like to speak to this man (pictured) in connection with a fight at the Tiger Lounge in Rawtenstall.

"After carrying out our initial enquiries, we are now appealing directly to the man, seen in the CCTV image, to get in touch to assist us with our investigation."

Police would like to speak to this man (pictured) in connection with a fight at the Tiger Lounge in Rawtenstall. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you recognise the man, please call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20191106-1597.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.