Crime prevention, relationships and making life choices replaced timetable lessons for the day at Burnley school

Crime prevention, relationships and many other subjects were covered for Burnley students who enjoyed a "drop down' timetable day.

Visitors went along to the Coal Clough Academy for the event, including Matthew Norford of 1Message, a Manchester based youth mentoring service which runs crime prevention workshops in local communities.

In his frank talk to the pupils Matthew spoke about his life when he ran a gang in Manchester where he was shot in both legs before he ended up in jail.

While behind bars his brother was murdered and while he wasn't allowed to go to the funeral he went to see him in the chapel of rest which is when the realisation hit him of what his life had become and he a choice to make.

Matthew began working with organisations to share his experiences to bring the message home to other young people.

Rachel Hooley, an exploitation consultant with 1Message, talked to students about relationships, grooming and knowing the signs when things aren't right.

Headteacher Holly Clarke said: "The aim of these type of days is to raise awareness and support our young people in their development.

"The items we have covered over the course of two days have ranged from targeted work on prevention methods to lifestyle choices and widening pupils' minds on how we can improve the way we respect ourselves, healthy relationships, coping strategies and recognising the signs of dangerous behaviour to name a few.

"The two days have been organised by our fantastic staff at Coal Clough Academy who have driven these sessions from their own passion on shaping the lives of pupils in our school."