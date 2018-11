Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for the annual bonfire at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley on Saturday.



Gates at the club open at 5-15pm and the fire will be lit at 6-30pm followed by a fireworks display at 7-30pm.

There will be fairground rides and the club's bar and tearoom will be open along with a range of other hot food outlets.

Tickets are £3 for adults, £2 for children and a family ticket costs £8. You can pay on the gate.