Cricket club hosts Good Friday tournament to promote mental health

Hundreds of supporters are expected tomorrow at Lowerhouse Cricket Club to watch the home team battle it out in a T20 match which is being staged to promote mental wellbeing.

The team will play Opening Up Xl at 1-15pm but the bar and tearoom will be open from 10am.

Supporters' teams will battle it out for the trophy at 10am and the final will be played at 3-45pm.

Local band The Switch will play from 5pm.

The Opening Up Cricket event to promote mental well being and suicide prevention was the idea of team captain Ben Heap.

And at around 4pm his wife Shelly and dozens of friends and supporters will arrive at the club which marks the end point of a sponsored pub crawl from Harle Syke.

Shelly, who is bar manager at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, has been raising money for the charity PAPYRUS for the prevention of young suicide.

She decided to give up alcohol for a year and so far has raised the incredible amount of £2,407.

Mum-of-three Shelly has been overwhelmed by the support she has received for her “no beer for a year” challenge.

Shelly said: “I am not a big drinker but it has been hard at times, especially working in the club and during celebrations such as my birthday, Christmas and New Year but this is not about me and I know it will be worth it in the end if it raises awareness of this vital charity.”

To make a donation to Shelly’s challenge go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelly-heap1 or to find out more about the walk contact Shelly on facebook.