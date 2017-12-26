Crews attend Burnley suspected stock room fire

Firefighters were called to a suspected store room fire on Christmas Day.

Crews from Burnley and Nelson were called at the commercial premises on Queen Victoria Road, Burnley, shortly after 6pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "When crews arrived at the scene they found there was an electrical wiring fault, so they removed a fuse to isolate the electrics and advised the business owner to contact an electrician.

"They were in attendance approximately ten minutes."