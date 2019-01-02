Credit Union donates furniture to Burnley charity

Pennine Credit Union has donated its boardroom furniture to Burnley-based charity Furniture for Education Worldwide.

After relocating its boardroom from Nelson to the newly renovated St James’s Street branch in Burnley, staff decided the surplus furniture could be best used by the Furniture for Education Worldwide charity which sends classroom equipment to some of the most deprived places in the world.

The charity, which was formed by Lancashire County Coun. Terry Burns, collects furniture from schools and businesses that would otherwise be sent to landfill and transports them to countries where pupils do not have tables and chairs to study on.

Previous shipments from the charity have been delivered to schools in Pakistan, Nepal, Cambodia, Ghana, India, Kenya and Egypt.

David Harris, from PCCU, said: “After attending the celebration for Furniture for Education Worldwide sending their 100th container of classroom equipment abroad and seeing the humbling work done by all their volunteers, we could not discard our boardroom furniture knowing that it could be put to good use."