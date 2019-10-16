Creator of Princess Diana's dream wedding dress presents top 'Oscar' honour to Pendle bridal shop owner

Celebrated designer David Emanuel has presented a Colne bridal shop with an award considered to the 'Oscars' of the bridal world.

Colne bridal retailers Emma Hartley Bridalwear were winners of the Best Customer Service in the Bridal Buyers Awards.

Showing off the award on their 'home turf' at the Trig Point at Pendle Hill are Emma (left) Heidi and Kelly.

Owner Emma Hartley and her team were presented with the honour at the red carpet ceremony in Harrogate which was attended by over 600 people from all sectors of the bridal industry including retailers, suppliers, designers and the media.

The event celebrates the brightest talent in the industry and the awards have been designed to highlight excellence within the bridal sector.

Emma and her team were finalists in three categories in the awards and they were delighted to be announced as winners.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the shop which has helped thousands of brides to find their dream dress.

Emma said: "My team work tirelessly to give our brides an amazing experience and fabulous customer service so when our name was read out as winners of Best Customer Service 2019 we were absolutely over the moon.

"To receive the award from David Emanuel made the evening even more special and we celebrated until the early hours of the morning!"

The celebrations continued when the colleagues returned home to Colne and held a champagne reception followed by a walk up Pendle Hill to have their photograph taken with the award.

Emma added: "We would like to thank every one who has supported us over the years and we hope to help many more brides in the years to come."