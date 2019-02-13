Crackdown on Burnley town centre gangs results in arrest and police warn behaviour will not be tolerated

A police crackdown on gangs of youths running riot in Burnley town centre at night has resulted in an arrest and several culprits returned home to their parents.

One of the offenders was arrested for public disorder last night after police stepped up patrols in the town centre in response to several incidents of youths, aged between 12 and 18, running riot in the town.

In a series of several incidents the youths caused criminal damage to cars and buildings and they also ripped up plants and flowers before throwing them around and hurling abuse at anyone who challenged them.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We will continue to target this disorderly behaviour into the weekend, when we have extra officers dedicated to the problem.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated."