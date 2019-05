Police officers from Burnley Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in the town yesterday assisted by Cuzo the sniffer dog.

The operation took place at the address in Reed Street where officers discovered a quantity of cannabis and also a small quantity of crack cocaine.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area you are asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or your local Neighbourhood Team.

Their details can be found on http://socsi.in/iwfqq