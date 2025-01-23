Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Colne man has been fined for selling out of date sandwiches at his Nelson shop.

Mr Rukhsar Khaliq – who owns Carr Road News on Carr Road – pleaded guilty to three offences when he appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

He was charged with failing to implement and maintain a permanent documented food safety management procedure; keeping high risk foods which are likely to support the growth of micro-organisms or the formation of toxins and placing high risk foods (sandwiches) on the market, which were unsafe, due to them being beyond the manufacturer’s own ‘use by’ date.

Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mr Khaliq was fined £1,050 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £420 and costs of £3,185.53, totalling £4,655.53.

Following the court case, Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Businesses across Pendle which don’t operate within the food safety legislation will not be tolerated. It’s vitally important that businesses protect their customers and not put people’s health at risk.

“Our Environmental Health team works hard to ensure the public’s safety and are on hand to give businesses the advice they need to ensure that they are providing a good service.”

Emma Barker, Pendle Borough Council’s legal services manager, added: “This wasn’t the first time out of date food had been found at Mr Khaliq’s shop and he had already been served improvement notices.

“The magistrates said that he needs to understand the seriousness of the offences, which could have had catastrophic consequences.”

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, the council’s portfolio holder for Housing, Health and Wellbeing, added: “I'm pleased this case has led to a successful prosecution, to demonstrate just how seriously both Pendle Borough Council and the courts look upon these crimes and care about the health and wellbeing of our residents.”