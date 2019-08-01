Court told how 'very drunk and naked' dad Tasered by police after he ran into Burnley street

A 'very drunk' and 'naked' dad, Tasered after trouble at a house in Burnley, had run into the street, shouting at police: 'Come on, come and get me,' a court heard.

William Sutherland (26) had clenched his fists at officers and when he was taken into custody smashed a glass panel in a holding cell.

The town’s magistrates were told how officers had been called to a property over a domestic matter and the defendant refused to open the door.

It was then opened and Sutherland ran through the living room and hallway and went outside. He appeared totally naked. He was shouting and became aggressive.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said:”Officers say he was very drunk.

"He threatened officers with violence, clenching his fists and was ready to attack officers to the point where four officers had to Taser the defendant.”

The court heard Sutherland had 19 offences on his record and had convictions for threatening behaviour and assault. He had received a long jail term sentence for wounding in 2012.

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said:” It's been twisted about a bit. It doesn’t make sense. I opened the door and they physically Tasered me.

“My girlfriend at the time didn’t ring the police. Somebody else rang the police. My kids were in shock and upset because they thought I got shot. I got arrested for something I didn’t do and they Tasered me.

"I was in shock, you know.”

Sutherland said he couldn’t remember breaking the glass, adding:” The sergeant woke me up and said 'Look, Billy, what have you done to my window?' "

The defendant, of Lowerhouse Lane, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards four officers and criminal damage to the tune of £200, both at Burnley, on Saturday, July 13th.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday, August 27th, after a pre-sentence report is completed.