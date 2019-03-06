Court told how drunken Burnley man swore at passers-by outside mosque

A drunken Burnley man who caused trouble outside an Accrington mosque didn't know why he was there, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Lee Robert Percival had been outside the Raza Jamia Masjid Trust Mosque for half-an-hour and had refused to leave.

The 34-year-old had been aggressive towards passers-by at the Lower Antley Street premises and was swearing.

Percival said he couldn't really remember what he was doing there.

The defendant, of Bivel Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, on Sunday, February 10th.

He was fined £40, with a £30 victim surcharge, but the Bench made no order for costs.