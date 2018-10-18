Court told drunken Burnley woman smeared her own excrement on police cell wall after arrest

A drunken Burnley woman smeared her own excrement over a police cell and urinated on the floor after she was arrested, a court heard.

Christine Anne Farmer had started to swear at police when they approached her in Bacup town centre at 3pm.

She had been warned and told to move on as it was almost school home time.

The 42-year-old continued, was taken to the police station and caused damage to the cell to the tune of £100.

Her solicitor told Burnley magistrates that Farmer, who was in breach of two conditional discharges, was a "troubled young lady."

Mr Nick Dearing said he knew the cell damage seemed bad, but Farmer was vulnerable and had been in a frightening situation.

Farmer was already subject to a 12-month community order before her latest court appearance, but the probation service described her compliance as poor and said it had been impossible to do any meaningful work with her due to her sometimes aggressive and confrontational demeanour.

The defendant, the court heard, had attended seven out of 25 appointments, little work had been done on the order- which was due to finish next April -and she still had 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days outstanding.

An officer, who said the defendant's six-month alcohol treatment programme finished the day she was in court, told the hearing: " Her needs should be catered for by the community mental health team, should she choose to engage."

Mr Dearing said Farmer had a history of psychiatric issues. adding:"She has tried to mask some of the symptoms with alcohol."

The solicitor said Farmer had got herself in "quite a state," before her arrest. She regretted what she had done and it was something she was somewhat embarrassed to find herself before the court for.

He said:" She knows she still has her issues with alcohol. She's not completely dependent."

Mr Dearing said Farmer had struggled to build up a rapport with her probation officer. He added: "The probation service are quietly hoping they don't have to end up back with her on their books."

Farmer, of Colne Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Burnley Road, Bacup and criminal damage at Blackburn, at the end of September. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to Lancashire Police. No order for costs was made.

The chairman of the Bench told her: "We need to help you as much as possible and not heap more things on top of you."