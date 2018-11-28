Court told drink driver was three times over limit when she hit parked car

A drink-driver, almost three times the limit, was caught after she hit a parked car whilst moving her Fiat Punto.

Burnley magistrates heard how Kelly Ann Davies (37) was upset when police arrived, but co-operated.

The court was told how Davies told a passer-by she had been reversing slowly.

She claimed she had panicked and had only wanted to move the vehicle. When officers attended, she said she had had four or five drinks.

She blew 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Glen Smith, defending, said Davies had gone to see some friends and had intended to get a taxi. She parked in front of an industrial unit, but was blocking the door so felt she had to move the car.

The defendant collided with a parked vehicle as she reversed very slowly. The solicitor continued:" There are no issues with her lifestyle that would suggest any need for intervention."

Mr Smith added :" She was very upset about the whole process. She immediately set into panic mode when she hit the vehicle."

Davies, of Oxford Road, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Walton Street, Colne, on Sunday, November 11th.

She was fined £390, with a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 23 months.