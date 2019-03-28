Court told Burnley man took friend's hire car and wrote it off in a crash involving three other vehicles

A 25-year-old man took his friend's hire car and wrote it off in a crash involving three other vehicles, a court heard.

Toby Sudderick had driven off in the Toyota Aygo after the friend parked it up at a house, had a drink and went home in a taxi.

Sudderick had a collision on Eastern Avenue, Burnley, causing significant damage to the Toyota. The air bags were deployed.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the town's magistrates only the friend was authorised and insured to drive the Aygo. The keys were inside the house and Sudderick was also at the property. The friend received a call the next day from the hire company and police told him there had been an accident.

The prosecutor added:" The defendant has no previous convictions or cautions. He admitted the offence in interview.

"It seems he has made a poor decision."

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said:"It was just stupid, wasn't it ?"

Sudderick, of Hollingreave Road, Burnley, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and no insurance, on Saturday, January 26th. He was given a community order with 160 hours unpaid work and was banned for 12 months.

The Bench told him: "You have lost your good character."