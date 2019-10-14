Courses showcased in open nights at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre

A series of open events are underway at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

Year 11 pupils from across the region are being invited to attend the next two open nights, on Thursday, November 7th and Thursday, January 16th, 2020.

Aimed at students considering their options after GCSEs, information about A levels, vocational studies and apprenticeships will be available to students.

Running from 5-30pm to 8pm tutors and staff will be on hand to welcome visitors and share their expertise on their subjects.

Karen Buchanan, the principal of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, said: “We are proud of our college and all we stand for which is academic excellence and creating the well-rounded citizens of tomorrow, leaders in their chosen careers who are truly making a difference.

"Our open events are the ideal opportunity to share our ethos with the community and welcome new students, parents and guardians into the Burnley College Sixth Form Centre family.”

The open events also give prospective students the opportunity to take part in a range of activities showcasing the content of courses on offer, discover more about Themis apprenticeships and links with the region's employers and also tour the college's contemporary learning spaces equipped with the latest technology, university standard science and robotics laboratories and extended construction and Future Technologies centre.