Couple's TV win puts Burnley village on the map

The national spotlight was on a tiny village in Burnley after a couple who run their own bed and breakfast swept the board in a TV reality show.



David Rogers and Sanchia Crossley, who own The Guest House in Worsthorne, were the triumphant winners of the Channel Four show Four In A Bed which showcases hotels and guesthouses across the UK.

And since the finale of the programme was aired on Friday evening the couple have been swamped with so many inquiries from people wanting to stay with them their website crashed!

David said: "It was a tremendous feeling to win the show and the amount of inquiries it has generated has been fantastic.

"We are working on getting the website up and running as soon as possible."

A special screening of the show was held at the village's Crooked Billet pub, hosted by landlady Alison Leigh, and around 100 relatives and friends of the couple and many regulars, gathered to toast their success.

Alison said: "It was a great evening, the atmosphere was fantastic and everyone was so pleased that Dave and Sanchia won.

"They have definitely put Worsthorne on the map."

The show featrures four sets of hoteliers who stay with each other and, at the end of their stay, pay what they consider is fair.

Whoever receives the closest amount to what the hosts charge are declared the winners.

The couple completed filming six months ago but were sworn to secrecy about the result, especially as they were the victors.

David said: "It was a great experience filming the show and the feedback and positive comments we have received has been fantastic.

"Watching the show in the pub surrounded by so many people was great too and we would like to thank everyone for supporting us."

The couple were approached by the tourist board to appear on the show and they had to go through a rigorous process before they were chosen to appear.

Their guesthouse has five bedrooms and the couple have hosted guests from all over the world and even a selection of celebrities, including snooker legend Jimmy White.

And the couple can now proudly display the plaque they received for winning the show.