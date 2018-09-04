Couple mark 50 years since 'Burnley's first Indian wedding'

A former Burnley couple thought to have had the town’s first Indian wedding are celebrating 50 years of marriage today.

Mr and Mrs Madan and Sudarshana Kochhar thought they were incompatible when they were introduced in Kenya.

But when they met again in the UK, they were surprised to find they hit it off and it wasn’t long before Madan moved to Burnley to wed Sudarshana.

The golden couple then made local headlines when they married in Stoneyholme on September 7th, 1968.

They treated more than 200 guests to fish and chips as there were no Asian caterers in the area in the 1960s.

They lived in Lower Manor Lane from 1973 to 1988 when Madan worked at Michelin and his wife had a job at Lucas, Burnley.

They have two daughters, Rashma and Rakhee, and three grandchildren, and every year the couple celebrate their anniversary with fish and chips.

Daughter Rakhee, who went to Barden Primary School and Habergham High School, said: “My parents are brilliant - I can’t fault them. They came to England with nothing and worked hard to build a life for us.

“Not many people make it to 50 years in this day and age so they’re really proud of it and my mum always tells people the story of their wedding.”