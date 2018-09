Police have issued a warning for people to be aware of fake £20 notes that have been circulating in the Burnley and Padiham area.

The warning on social media points out that the fraudulent notes are very good copies.

The public have been asked to check carefully any notes they are handed and anyonewho spots what they believe could be a counterfeit note is asked to report it to the police immediately.

The main serial numbers on the counterfeit notes are FA82 892573 and FA82 892867.