Countdown to top agricultural show in Burnley

The countdown is on to one of the area's top agricultural shows.

The Todmorden Show has been held in Cliviger for the past couple of years and this year it takes place on Saturday, June 15th.

Boasting a host of attractions including a dog display, birds of prey, a strong man show, a BMX team and a parade of vintage vehicles, the show also holds cattle classes for farmers who come from across the region to show off their stock.

The event also boasts attractions for all the family including a fair and refreshments.