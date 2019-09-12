Countdown to reunion for former Burnley students who last saw each other four decades ago

The countdown is on for a gathering that will reunite former classmates for the first time in almost 40 years.

Former pupils who attended the former St Theodore's RC High School sixth form will meet up at the reunion next month, many of them travelling from all over the UK to be there.

Pictured partying after school are former St Ted's students (left to right) Anthony Rutherford, Gillian Baker (nee Chew) Philip Lowe and Andy Duxbury.

The reunion has been organised by former student Matthew Sykes, who now lives in Sheffield.

The discovery of a faded school photograph prompted him to wonder what had happened to the classmates he grew up with so he decided to organise the reunion,

It will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at the 110 Club in Burnley, a place for nostalgia for former 'St Ted's students as numerous school discos and other events were held there.

The reunion is aimed at 'St Ted's' boys, and also students from the former St Hilda's RC School, who went to the sixth form, from around 1981 to 1983.

Matthew has been able to contact several former classmates through facebook but he is still hoping to reach out to many others who may not use social media.

He said: "I would like to invite former students and their partners and also children if they wish to bring them.

"I have kept in touch with some old school friends but there are many more it would be great to see again and catch up."

And these photographs from their schooldays, which belong to former student Andy Duxbury, may jog the memories of many people.

The reunion is also open to former teachers from the school, that stood on the site where Blessed Trinity RC College now stands, in Ormerod Road.

There will be music and food on the night and tickets are £5 a head. Any excess money left over will be donated to charity.

Anyone who would like to go along is asked to get in touch with Matthew on 07711 331190 or email matthew.sykes@tiscali.co.uk or ring Sue Plunkett on 07496 150916 or email sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk