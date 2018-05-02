Countdown to opening of major fashion store in Burnley

The countdown has begun to the eagerly awaited opening of a major high street store in Burnley.

The new Primark store will have a VIP opening on Friday, May 18th when the doors open at 10am.

Hundreds of shoppers are expected to make a bee-line for the store which will boast 32,000 square feet of retail space featuring clothes, homeware and beauty products.

The store will be based in the former Wilko building on Curzon Street, next door to Next, on a new 15 year lease.

Around 110 new jobs will be created with the opening of Primark and hopes are high that other big retailers will be encouraged to come to the town.