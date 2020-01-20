Countdown to major festival that will put Burnley on the map

Around 18 bands have now signed up for a two day festival that looks set to put Burnley on the map.

Burnley Live organisers have already secured the home of the Clarets as the venue for the free, family friendly event for Friday and Saturday, May 8th and 9th which is a Bank Holiday weekend.

Turf Moor is the venue for this year's Burnley Live which will run over two days in May

Running over the two days there will be live music from the bands, who are the cream of the crop of local musicians, and a host of other attractions including food, drink, and entertainment for children including fairground rides and free face painting.

The first Burnley Live was held last year in the town centre and was a major draw, bringing thousands of people into the town.

As they were unable to stage it in the town centre this year, organisers were delighted when Burnley Football Club, and a number of other locally based businesses, came forward to be involved.

A Burnley Football Club representative said: "The team behind Burnley Live have been doing a great job putting on music events at locations around the Burnley area over the past couple of years, and Burnley Football Club is delighted to be hosting this summer’s event.

"As a real community club we are proud to have what promises to be a fantastic occasion on our footprint, attracting families and music fans alike to contribute to a ‘Brilliant Burnley’ summer."

Running from noon to 8pm on both days at Turf Moor the extensive grounds will be transformed into Burnley Live complete with a main stage for the bands to perform.

On both evenings the festival vibe will continue with several bars and restaurants in the town centre supporting Burnley Live.

Madge Nawaz, one of the organisers of Burnley Live said: "We are really excited about the venue, it is perfect for Burnley Live and we hope that people in the town will come along and give it their support because we are doing it for them and it is a free event for people of all ages.

"Burnley is a great town with a fantastic community spirit and we want to establish Burnley Live as an annual event that is supported by the people who live here and visitors too.

"Other towns in Lancashire have achieved this so we are confident it can work here."

James Gibb, who is the manager of Carnivoro restaurant. has thrown his support behind the project which he believes is something that Burnley needs.

James, who also owns Illuminati, said: "Burnley Live could become an annual event, something for people to get excited about and look forward to.

"We will support the organisers in any way we can."

Also backing Burnley Live are the new owners of the Brun Lea, the former Wetherspoons pub in the town centre.

Hayden Blackman, who is group operations director at the landmark hostelry, said: "Burnley Live is about bringing the community together for people to have an enjoyable time and meet other people who live in their town.

"It will also bring in visitors from elsewhere to boost the local economy which can only be a good thing for Burnley."

Burnley Live organisers are still on the look out for sponsorship and support from any local firms, shops or businesses who would like to take part.

Anyone who would like to become involved is asked to email jvdeehan@gmail.com.