A fun day is on the cards in Padiham in May.

Padiham Rotary Club is holding the event in conjunction with Padiham Cricket and Football Club on Saturday, May 11th.

There will be a host of attractions including a barbecue, beat the goalie challenge, an obstacle race and face painting.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm.