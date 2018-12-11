Countdown to final day of Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal

There are just four days left to make a donation to the annual Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal.



Generous readers across Burnley and Padiham have once again shown they know the true spirit of Christmas as we have received some fantastic gifts for the appeal.

But there is still time to make a donation if you are finishing your Christmas shopping this week as the collection closes on Friday.

Toys, including dolls, teddies, books and games are all needed along with selection boxes. And any little stocking filler gifts such as hat and scarf and toiletry sets are all welcome.

And this year we are accepting DVDs and CDs. Toys for babies, including soft toys, fun educational toys, clothes and bath toys are welcome and we are particularly in need of gifts for teenagers.

Burnley Express reporter Sue Plunkett said: “We have received some fantastic toys and we are so grateful to everyone who helps us with the appeal.

“The gifts we receive make such a difference to so many children.

“Times are hard for everyone yet the community always pulls together for this appeal which makes us very proud to be part of it.”

Last year 570 children in 230 families had wonderful presents to wake up to on Christmas morning, thanks to the generous people of Burnley and Padiham.

Collection points for the toys include the Burnley Express office at Business First, Liverpool Road, Burnley, Lloyds Bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre and Costa Coffee inside Tesco, Burnley.

We ask that all items are new and not wrapped.

The appeal has been running successfully for over 20 years and this year Burnley toy shop The Entertainer is supporting it.

Customers at the Market Square shop can buy an extra toy and donate it to the appeal or they can purchase a gift online at TheToyShop.com.

Once all the gifts are in Captain Maisie Veacock of the Burnley Salvation Army, helped by a team of volunteers, will sort and distribute them from the citadel in Richard Street.

They will all go to vulnerable and disadvantaged families in Burnley and Padiham who have all been referred by various agencies.

Captain Veacock said: “So many people continue to support the appeal year after year and we are very grateful for their generosity.

“Their donations mean so much to us and the families who benefit from the appeal.”