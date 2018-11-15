Countdown to fifth Burnley College Winter Wonderland

Burnley College is set to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland in the big countdown to Christmas.

Fun and festive cheer is on the cards at the fifth Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, December,1st.

Running from 10am until 3pm, attractions include Santa's Grotto, a Peter Pan interactive story, fairground rides, art and craft activities, virtual reality and festive markets.

There will also be two performances of the college’s annual festive production, Mary

Poppins Jr, starring talented Advanced Level Performing Arts and Dance students.

The performances, at 10-30am and 1pm, are ticket only, available at www.burnley.ac.uk/mary-poppins-jr, for only £6 (discounts £3).

Entry to Winter Wonderland is free but some activities within the event may request a small

charge. There is also a limited number of free parking spaces available within the college grounds.