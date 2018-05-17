Countdown ends as major high street store finally opens in Burnley

A VIP opening will see the launch of the eagerly awaited Primark store in Burnley tomorrow.

Hundreds of shoppers are expected to make a bee-line for the store which will boast 32,000 square feet of retail space featuring clothes, homeware and beauty products.

The store, which will open its doors to the public at 10am, is based in the former Wilko building on Curzon Street, next door to Next, on a new 15 year lease.

Hopes are high that the new Primark, which has created 110 new jobs, will give town centre trade a real shot in the arm and encourage other big retailers to come to the town.