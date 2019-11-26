Countdown begins to winter wonderland event that attracts thousands to Burnley

The countdown is on to a huge festive event in Burnley that attracts around 5,000 people to the town every year.

Burnley College's Winter Wonderland will take place on Saturday, December 7th, from 10am to 3pm.

This is the sixth year that Burnley College has transformed its £100 million town centre campus into a fun-packed Winter Wonderland for the day, helping families get into the festive spirit.

There will be a wide variety of stalls, delicious food and drink, aswell as a range of fun-packed activities for all ages.

One of the main attractions this year is the ice rink and other draws include a chance to visit Father Christmas, fairground rides, art and craft activities, festive markets, face painting, virtual reality display and The Lion King interactive story.

On the day there will also be two performances of the college’s annual festive production, The

Grinch, starring talented advanced level Performing Arts and Dance students. The performances, at

10-30am and 1pm, are ticket only, available via Ticket Source, for only £5 and discounts £3 (booking

fee applies).

Entry to Winter Wonderland is free, however some activities within the event may request a small

charge. There are a limited number of free parking spaces available within the college grounds.