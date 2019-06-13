Countdown begins to reunion party for one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs

The countdown is on to a reunion party for one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs.

The party to celebrate the heyday of the former Cat's Whiskers nightspot will be held on Friday, June 28th, and tickets have been selling that fast organisers have decided to hold some back to give people the opportunity to pay on the door on the night.

The venue for the reunion is Mr Green's in Burnley town centre and the official pre-reunion party bars are the Swan and Remedy nightspot where DJs will be playing music from the Cat's and Annabella's era.

DJ Chris Byrne, who is also one of the organisers, said: "We have held some tickets back to give people the opportunity to pay on the door but this is a limited number.

"So if anyone is wanting to buy tickets in advance we would advise them to get them now and if you are paying on the night get down early as the doors open at 9pm."

This year's reunion will be held in memory of Mike Connolly who died last year.

Hailed as the man who transformed the Cat's Whiskers and put the town's nightlife 'on the map' Mike was credited with saving the club from closure in 1977 and transforming it into the clubbing mecca which attracted celebrities to the town from all over the North West.

A number of reunions have been held over the years but the 2017 get together was one of the most successful and since then revellers have pleaded for another one to be held.

The Cat's Whiskers was situated at the foot of Centenary Way for several years and The Hop nightclub stood where the McDonalds drive thru restaurant is now on Trafalgar.

Tickets are £10 and available from the following places: The Swan, Remedy, and Pratt's newsagents (opposite the Tim Bobbin) in Burnley and the Free Gardeners Arms in Padiham.

A donation from ticket sales will be made to Pendleside Hospice.