Council vows to crackdown on yobs running riot in Burnley town centre

The behaviour of rampaging youths, who have been running riot in Burnley town centre, has been slammed as "disgraceful and completely unacceptable."

A spokesman for Burnley Council spokesman criticised the youths's behaviour and said they were working closely with the police to identify the culprits and take "appropriate, firm action."

The spokesman said: "We're also working with town centre businesses to reassure them and the public that we will do all we can to tackle this problem and prevent it reoccurring.

"Parents also have a role to play in preventing further incidents of anti-social behaviour which could result in criminal powers being used.

"They need to be asking some questions about where their children are and what they're doing."

Police have cracked down on the problem after youths ran riot in the town town centre on Monday evening.

Patrols were stepped up the following night which resulted in an arrest and several of the culprits returned home to their parents.

In a series of several incidents the youths, aged between 12 and 18, have caused criminal damage to cars and buildings and they also ripped up plants and flowers before throwing them around and hurling abuse at anyone who challenged them.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We will continue to target this disorderly behaviour into the weekend, when we have extra officers dedicated to the problem.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated."