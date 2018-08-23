Council to clear fly-tipped waste attracting rats following complaints

After Burnley pensioners complained about an abundance of fly-tipped material which was attracting rats, the council have promised to arrange a litter pick-up as soon as possible.

Residents of Browsholme Avenue and Brownhill Avenue in the town had complained that a public area owned by the council and a private lot which formerly housed garages had been left to become overgrown in the past two years, which had led to people fly-tipping on the site.

The state of the area got so bad as to attract rats, some locals said, and with the nearby homes belonging mostly to elderly people, some expressed concerns at the health and safety risks of the encroaching waste and rats.

"A council officer has visited the site and we will arrange for a litter-pick in the area in the coming days to clean up the litter and fly-tipping on the area behind the shops, which is owned by the council, and on the garage site, which is privately-owned," said a Burnley Council spokesman.

"We deal with reports of fly-tipping as quickly as possible and take any appropriate action necessary," they added. "If anyone has any information about who is responsible for fly-tipping they should contact the council to help us catch and take action against those responsible for it.

"If people are experiencing problems with rats they can arrange an appointment with our pest control team either online at www.burnley.gov.uk or by ringing 01282 425011."