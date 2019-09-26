Council leader thanks community for pulling together during Burnley bomb scare incident

The leader of Burnley Council has praised the community for coming together to support each other during a bomb scare on Tuesday.

Coun. Charlie Briggs said he was grateful to the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for their 'swift and highly professional' response when the incident happened at Burnley Cricket Club on Tuesday lunch-time.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Charlie Briggs has thanked the community for pulling together to help each other during a bomb scare in the town this week.

After several hours at the scene officers declared the 'suspect' package, which they later confirmed was a suitcase, as safe.

Coun. Briggs said: We are all relieved that the incident was not serious in the end.

"Along with the police I would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding following

the evacuation and road closures.”

Around 50 homes and businesses in the area were evacuated during the incident and taken to St Peter's Leisure Centre where Tesco donated items of food and drink for them.

Coun. Cosima Towneley, Executive Member for Community and Environmental Services, said: “Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, the Ambulance Service, Calico and Burnley Leisure all worked together

to support evacuated families at St. Peters Centre."

All the surplus food left was shared out to local foodbanks.