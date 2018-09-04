Council award recognises world-leading Burnley company

A world-leading Burnley business has been awarded The Long Standing Contribution to Burnley Award by the Leader of the Council, Mark Townsend, in recognition of their three decades-worth of history in the town.

Pipeline Induction Heat (PIH), based on Farrington Road, is one of Burnley's biggest businesses, with Councillor Townsend and Council Chief Executive, Mick Cartledge, given a tour of the 75,000 sq ft facility and briefed on the latest developments at one of the world’s largest pipeline field joint-coating companies.

Work underway at the PIH plant.

"You might expect to find specialists in oil and gas pipeline coating technologies in the US, Russia, or China, and [be] surprised to hear that one of the world’s largest pipeline field joint-coating contractors is based in Burnley," said Cllr Townsend, who called PIH a 'hidden gem.'

"We are delighted PIH has its world-class facility in one of Burnley’s most established flagship business parks, from where it supports the global pipeline industry," he added.

Citing the positive culture at PIH, Chief Executive, Mick Cartledge, said: “It was fascinating to tour and great to hear about the work and the company’s commitment to up-skilling its workforce, as well as its dedication to training locals in the various locations across the world where a project may be based.

“One country cited specifically was Angola, where the company employs local people and offers specific training, leaving them with qualifications and experience to better themselves once PIH has completed its scope of work," he continued. "The company has also recently worked on the major TANAP project which included a 2,000km pipe that ran the entire length of Turkey.”

Mr Cartledge also commended the company on their commitment to recruiting and training apprentices, with one such employee who started in admin having now moved into the technical department and is the youngest qualified NACE standard inspector in the world.

With PIH having started in High Wycombe in 1988, the company was approached by Burnley Council, who sought to promote inward investment by offering the company a grant to relocate. The move was a success, with PIH looking to grow in the town 'long term', according to Managing Director, Paul McShane.

“We were delighted to receive the award in recognition of our commitment to delivering our global services from our Burnley facility," Mr McShane added. “Geographically, Burnley has been an excellent location for us. Global clients are able to reach us easily and our loyal dedicated local workforce has very much helped grow the business.

“We are committed to promoting the oil and gas sector as a great career choice for millennials and we work closely with Burnley College to recruit apprentices who have gone on to be hugely successful.”