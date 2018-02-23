Could your child be a 90s pop star?

A successful theatre company is looking for younger members to tread their first steps on the boards.

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is searching for children over the age of 10 to join them for their exciting production of "Popstars - The 90s", a high energy colourful show to be staged during half term of 2019.

Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre’s performance of Annie was an incredible success last week as hundreds of people from the local area flocked the see the show.

Now, attentions have turned to their next big production. It will be a case of boyband versus girlband in this hilarious new musical from the team that brought you the global hit "Back to the 80s".

Packed with pop smash hits from the hyper-coloured 1990s by artists such as The Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey, plus many more.

If you have a child who is interested, bring them along to the get together and introduction morning for Popstars at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, New Market Street, Colne, at 10-30am on Sunday, March 11th, and hear all about this brand new musical.

Meet director Josh Hindle, musical director Tim Mason and choreographer Daniel Mason.

Current members and committee members will be on hand to answer any questions you have.

Auditions are not needed to join the company but will be required for the main principal roles within the musical.

Rehearsals take place on Sunday mornings 10-30am until 12-30pm and then 10am until 3pm nearer the show. Membership is £10 a year.