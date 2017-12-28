Cool new panto for Burnley

Something new and something cool will be coming to the stage in the New Year for Burnley Pantomime Society’s latest production.

The long-running society’s latest panto “The Snow Queen” will hit the Burnley Mechanics with an icy blast of originality when it blows into town on January 12th.

Directed by society regualr Neil Tranmer, and Angela Foulds, this very modern panto is the 39th annual production from Burnley Pantomime Society.

Retired headteacher and “Buttons” regular Neil said: “Our first panto was in 1979 and we have been at the Mechanics since 1985, but this panto will definitely be our first modern and bold.

“We have experimented with our backdrops this year, but I don’t want to give too much away. Last year’s panto was a great success and so we have decided to put on an extra night this year.”

Promoter Raynor Pepper said the level of talent involved meant that to call the production “amateur” would be to do it a disservice, adding that “it will be as good as any show in Manchester."

In the build-up to the opening night, BBC Radio Lancashire presenter John Gillmore popped into the Mechanics for a slight makeover, when he was transformed into a classic panto dame by makeup artist Kayla Holland.

The panto runs from January 12th to 15th and 18th to 21st.