Convicted sex offender before magistrates after flouting court order

A convicted sex offender flouted a court order by installing an application that can delete the history on his internet -enabled mobile phone, a court heard.

Michael Robin Taylor also didn't tell police he had two Samsung tablets -one in his bedroom and one in the kitchen.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 55-year -old had been given four months in prison, suspended for two years, at the town's crown court on September 22nd, 2016.

He was sentenced for three counts of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.

He had also received a sexual harm prevention order, under which he was banned from installing any applications that can delete internet history.

He had installed CleanMe on a Samsung phone.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said:" He also accepted he didn't tell police about the Samsung tablets."

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending Taylor, said he did provide the police with various devices when they visited.

She added: He says 'At no point have I deleted any history, but I accept that the application can delete history.' "

The defendant, of Travis Street, Burnley, admitted two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, at Barnoldswick, on Tuesday, May 15th, by installing the application and failing to make the two internet-enabled tablets available for inspection upon request by a police officer.

He will be sentenced on Monday, July 23rd and was given unconditional bail.