Convicted robber who got drunk after his partner suffered a miscarriage ended up being arrested Burnley court told

An ex-con, who got drunk after his partner suffered a miscarriage, ended up being arrested - but only after police had made repeated attempts to help him, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told Steven Kelly, who had threatened to kill himself, was carrying a can of beer and also had half a bottle of whisky on him.

The 28-year-old became abusive, but officers spent an hour with him, trying to assist him and to get him to sober up. They bought him some food, brought his mother to the scene, rang a mental health line and called an ambulance, but he was eventually detained after he refused to get in it.

The court heard convicted robber Kelly had taken solace in drink after his girlfriend lost their baby and had been self- harming before the 7.25am trouble on Colne Road, in the town.

Mrs Philippa White, prosecuting, said police were asked to attend over concerns for a man’s safety and several officers went.

Kelly at first gave incorrect details, then confirmed who he was. His speech was slurred and his pupils were dilated and officers were concerned he may also have had drugs.

Mrs White said the defendant was seated inside the police van and one officer bought him some food to see if he would sober up. Police also spoke with the Mental Health Access Line and an ambulance was called.

The prosecutor continued: " They spent about an hour with him in the hope they would be able to sort the situation.

"The ambulance arrived and his mother was asked to come to the scene to provide support.

"Unfortunately, he was not best pleased with that course of action. He was very unsteady on his feet and showed no signs of sobering up. Eventually, his mother did arrive and tried to reason with him, but he was shouting and swearing at her.

"It was then decided, when he refused to get in the ambulance, that there was nothing else that could be done but to arrest him."

Mrs White added: "He was handcuffed and taken to Burnley Police Station. En route, he was continuously shouting and swearing and also in the custody suite.”

Mr Nick Cassidy, defending Kelly, told the hearing: " Unfortunately, his girlfriend had suffered a miscarriage shortly before this offence and this defendant took solace in drink.

"He had been sleeping for a couple of days. He needed assistance with his mental health. He was self-harming.

"Police had attended and he knows they were trying to help him and he pleads guilty at the first opportunity.

“ Since that date, he has had the assistance of his family. He has not had a drink since and has been in contact with his GP.”

Kelly, who is on Universal Credit, told the Bench: "My head went. I lost my child. I know it’s no excuse and I’m sorry.”

The defendant, of Colne Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly, on August 17th.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge.

The Bench chairman told him: "You need to curtail your drinking.”

After he was sentenced, Kelly told the magistrates: "Thank you very much. God bless. “