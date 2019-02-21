Convicted Burnley burglar handed curfew after police find him with knife, torches and scissors in early hours of morning

A ' nervous' man was found to have a knife, torches and scissors on him when police stopped him in the early hours, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how convicted burglar, Dale Watts (28) told officers he had been to see his aunt and was on his way home, but his route didn't match his story.

Mr Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, told the hearing:" He appeared to be nervous and was searched. A folding pocket knife with a blade shorter than three inches, a pair of scissors, a white LED light and a bicycle torch were found on him."

The prosecutor continued:" He said he was sorry when he was charged. When he was interviewed, he made no comment."

Mr Robinson added the defendant, of Ightenhill Park Lane, Burnley, had several convictions for burglary and last year committed four.

Mr David Leach, defending, said:"There was a degree of admissions at the scene.

"He apologised in interview, even though he didn't answer any questions."

" I think rather than the items, it's the location, the time of night and perhaps that they were concealed that causes him some difficulties."

Mr Leach said the defendant had had prolonged mental health issues and had been struggling with accommodation and money. He added:"He has now got his Universal Credit up and running."

The defendant admitted going equipped for theft, on Wednesday, January 30th. He was given a curfew, between 7pm and 7am, each day, for nine weeks and must pay £85 costs.